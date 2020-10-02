SUNDAY: Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee

The Community Advisory Committee for West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment is back to its regular first-Sunday meeting date this month, which means the Camp Second Chance CAC meets this Sunday (October 4th). It’s an online meeting, 2 pm Sunday, all welcome to bring questions/concerns. You can join via teleconference at this link, meeting ID 858 5523 4269, pw 9701. You can also use those codes if you listen by phone – 253-215-8782.