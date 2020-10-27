Dealing with detour traffic: Join HPAC in conversation with SDOT on Wednesday

That’s a framegrab from the new SDOT traffic camera at Highland Park Way and Holden, which was increasingly busy before the West Seattle Bridge closure, and has since become even busier as the epicenter of detour-route traffic, Future improvements are part of what HPAC will talk about with SDOT tomorrow night (Wednesday, October 28th), 7 pm online. Here’s your invitatian:

Join us Wednesday, as SDOT planners check in with Highland Park, Riverview & South Delridge residents, to report back to the larger community on what was heard on the Home Zone walks of October 20-21, and collect additional feedback from community to develop a proposed Home Zone plan.

A Home Zone plan involves the entire neighborhood working together to prioritize improvements that calm traffic and improve pedestrian mobility and neighborhood livability during the impacts of the WSBridge detour routes. We will also hear a brief update on the progress of Highland/Holden intersection planning work. Meet your neighbors and help build a safer, more user-friendly community. Log in virtually here:

Meeting ID: 894 0739 2875

Call into the meeting: 253 215 8782