CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 10/22 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*25,740 people have tested positive, up 186 from yesterday’s total

*789 people have died, up 2 from yesterday’s total

*2,518 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday’s total

*517,636 people have been tested, up 3,202 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 24,649/782/2,472/494,372.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 41.6 million cases worldwide, 8.4 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

TRICK OR STREET: The city’s “Stay Healthy Blocks” temporary-permit offer now has morphed into a suggestion for closing your non-arterial street for safely distanced Halloween revelry.

NEED FOOD? Free emergency food boxes are available again 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th) … On Saturday (October 24th), the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church (2620 SW Kenyon) is also distributing free boxes of food – dairy, fruit, vegetables, meat, milk, bread) 1-4 pm.

CAN YOU GIVE? Friends of Roxhill Elementary is raising money to get grocery cards to families in need.

IMMIGRANT RELIEF FUND: Announced by the governor’s office:

The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is now open for applications. The relief fund will provide $40 million in federal funds allocated by the state to assist Washington workers who miss work due to COVID-19, but are unable to access federal stimulus programs and other social supports due to their immigration status. While the fund is operational, eligible recipients will receive $1,000, with a limit of $3,000 per household.

Go here to apply.

