CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 10/15 roundup

Checking in on the local pandemic-related news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*24,649 people have tested positive, up 149 from yesterday’s total

*782 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,472 people have been hospitalized, up 5 from yesterday’s total

*494,372 people have been tested, up 4,166 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 23,586/774/2,418/467,086.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 38.9 million cases worldwide, 7.9 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

TOP HAT QUARANTINE SITE: The controversial county site has yet to host a single person, county officials said tonight at the North Highline Town Hall online community meeting. It’s still being kept on standby, they said, adding that its future post-pandemic remains undecided.

NEED FOOD? Free emergency food boxes are available again 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th).

