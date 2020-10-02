CORONAVIRUS: Friday 10/2 roundup

31 weeks ago tonight – on February 28th – King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Tonight, the pandemic’s at a new stage, with the President in the hospital. Locally, here are the toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*22,788 people have tested positive, 228 more than yesterday

*764 people have died, 6 more than yesterday (the first change in nine days)

*2,382 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday

*445,824 people have been tested, 4,215 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 21,896/758/2,353/425,279.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 34.5 million cases, 1,026,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

NEED TESTING? A reminder, the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays. Go here to choose an appointment time.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: Donations of hygiene items and non-perishable food will be accepted during a special drop-in services day 10 am-2 pm Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe (north lot, 35th/Myrtle) – details here.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!