CORONAVIRUS: Friday 9/25 roundup

30 weeks ago tonight – on February 28th – King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Here’s what’s new:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*21,896 people have tested positive, 93 more than yesterday

*758 people have died, unchanged since Wednesday

*2,353 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday

*425,279 people have been tested, 3,447 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 21,304/748/2,313/406,682.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

STATE-NUMBERS CAVEAT TODAY: A news release from the state notes, “The Department of Health reported 992 new cases of COVID-19 today. This includes 486 cases from Clark County that had been previously reported but had not been entered into the state’s data system. DOH and Clark County are actively collaborating to ensure that any remaining discrepancies are resolved promptly.”

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 32.4 million cases, 987,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

SSC TESTING SITE CLOSES: Today was the last day for weekly Friday testing at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). The college says UW Medicine informed them that funding for the SSC site has ended, but UWM is still involved with the city’s six-days-a-week testing at Southwest Athletic Complex, so if you can’t get a test through your provider, go there.

