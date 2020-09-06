West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

66℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Window-smashing rampage at Junction QFC

September 6, 2020 10:29 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tips. The West Seattle Junction QFC is cleaning up a mess after a man went on a rampage, breaking windows with rocks, neighbors say.

(This photo and next two by Jason Hubbard)

Police were gone by the time we got there but neighbors say a man was taken into custody. The damage was clearly visible from outside the store.

So were at least two rocks.

The store was closed for the cleanup; a staff member would only comment that the rock-thrower was “upset.” No injuries as far as we know – there was no medical dispatch.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Window-smashing rampage at Junction QFC"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.