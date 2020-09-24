West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Headless statue by carless bridge

September 24, 2020 11:57 am
If you haven’t yet had a chance to go see the newly installed tribute to the “patron saint of the broken bridge” – reported here last weekend – we’re sorry to tell you, you missed your chance. Two people sent us notes this morning, both beginning “This is why we can’t have nice things” … this one (and the photos) came from Lars (who sent us the original announcement too):

The Delridge Maritime Historical Society is saddened to announce that the Rolf Neslund bust lasted less than a week before being vandalized and stolen. Though his time was short, his memory remains strong.

A curse upon the Rolf haters; “a spiritual burning barrel awaits ye!”

Seen in (relatively) happier times:

If you are just catching up, Neslund was the freighter pilot who hit the old West Seattle Bridge in 1978, leading to the chain of events that resulted in the construction of the currently closed bridge.. He gained extra notoriety a few years later as a murder victim.

P.S. This is not the first bridge-side statue theft.

  • Amy Thomson September 24, 2020 (12:09 pm)
    Damn!  I went by to pay my respects to the statue a few days ago.  It was a really great sculpture.  I really liked the way they captured the texture of the hat.  And the glasses, and the scowl.  I’m so sorry to see such a great piece of art stolen or destroyed.

  • Al King September 24, 2020 (12:10 pm)
    Stealing this???? That’s scraping the bottom of the barrel!!

  • Just wondering September 24, 2020 (12:15 pm)
    What was the head made of?  Is it being melted down as I write this?

