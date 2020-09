September’s here but summer’s not over yet. West Seattle Reign Volleyball sent this announcement:

We have fall volleyball teams with open spots for September-October. These are Co-Ed teams grouped by age; 10-11, 12-13 & 14-17. Details and registration information can be found at https://bookwhen.com/westseattlereign

As explained at that link, “All teams will maintain social distancing and mask requirements per Washington State’s COVID-19 guidelines.”