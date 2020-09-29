UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ on 29th SW, quickly downsized

1:55 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to the 6400 block of 29th SW. The first units arriving are seeing “light smoke” but have assessed it so far as a kitchen fire.
1:58 PM: The fire is already out and the response is being downsized.
