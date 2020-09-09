ROAD WORK & TRAFFIC WATCH: Wednesday 9/9 notes

6:12 AM: It’s Wedmesday, the 170th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Permanent repairs on the Admiral Way sinkhole are supposed to continue today (we’ll be checking on that, as we went through the area Tuesday evening and didn’t see any signs of change at the sinkhole site).

*Here’s the newest Delridge project info about where work is focused this week, and beyond.

*1st Avenue S. Bridge: 2 more NB overnight closures are planned tonight and Thursday night, so if you are heading off-peninsula late at night/early in the morning, use the West Seattle low bridge or South Park Bridge.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting September 19th, and the potential return of fares on/around October 1st.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.