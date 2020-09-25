ORCAS: Another birth for Southern Resident Killer Whales

The endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales have another new calf. The news comes from the Center for Whale Research, which announced just three weeks ago that a newborn had arrived in J-Pod – same group in which this one was born. The new mother is 15-year-old J41, whose first calf was born five years ago. The announcement notes, “CWR will eagerly await the whales’ return to evaluate the calf’s condition and hopefully determine its sex. … We will reserve its alpha-numeric designation until it proves to be healthy when the pod returns to Salish Sea waters. Approximately 40% of newborn calves do not survive their neonatal first few weeks.” CWR recently announced that J-Pod’s first newborn of the month, J57, is male.