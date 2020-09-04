MUSIC: How to sing with Endolyne Children’s Choir, virtually!

As school starts virtually, so do some other activities – even choir! That video from Endolyne Children’s Choir shows a virtual performance from this past summer. Here’s the announcement of how to join this fall:

Endolyne Children’s Choir – West Seattle’s community choir since 2003 – kicks off their 2020-2021 season with our Fall Session beginning on Tuesday, September 8th. Sessions will be held virtually on Zoom this session, so it is a great opportunity for new singers from all over Seattle and beyond, from kindergarten to High School, to join our fun and welcoming non-audition choir. Singers in kindergarten through 2nd Grade rehearse from 4:30 to 5:30 PM, 3rd through 5th graders rehearse from 5:45 to 6:45, and singers 6th through 12th grade rehearse from 7:00 to 8:30. Registration is open right now! For more information and to register, visit endolynechoir.org.

Our Music Director Megan McCormick and Staff Instructor Janelle Maroney have planned a fantastic session of virtual music education, building on the success and lessons learned from our (unexpected) online Spring Musicals session. They will provide engaging, challenging online instruction, coupled with interactive opportunities for singers to build friendships and have fun together. We are working on opportunities for our singers to spread cheer throughout the holiday season with virtual performances and other ways of connecting remotely with our larger community.

Quality musical education is so important and essential for children, and we want every child to have the opportunity to benefit from our program. One benefit of virtual rehearsals: no commuting, so singers from anywhere in Seattle, the greater Puget Sound region, Washington State and beyond can join us for this session.

We are offering several tiers of tuition pricing, from full tuition to full scholarship, so anyone can participate regardless of their financial situation. Simply select your payment tier when registering at https://form.jotform.com/202324865760052.

Fall session begins Tuesday, September 8th. Registration ends on September 6th. Please visit endolynechoir.org for more information.