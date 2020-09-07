LABOR DAY 2020: West Seattle notes

(Sunday sunset – photo by Elaine Dale)
Good morning. Holiday notes:
TRANSIT/TRAFFIC
–Metro is on a Sunday schedule
–Water Taxis are not running
–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on a Sunday schedule
-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today
-Delridge RapidRide H project: No work today
-Check traffic cams here
POLITICS
-Citywide caravan urging City Council to override mayor’s budget-cuts veto starts with 1 pm stop at Duwamish Longhouse
WEATHER
Warmer today. Might get into the 80s.
