LABOR DAY 2020: West Seattle notes

September 7, 2020 6:30 am
(Sunday sunset – photo by Elaine Dale)

Good morning. Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

Metro is on a Sunday schedule
Water Taxis are not running
Sound Transit buses and light rail are on a Sunday schedule
-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today
-Delridge RapidRide H project: No work today
-Check traffic cams here

POLITICS

-Citywide caravan urging City Council to override mayor’s budget-cuts veto starts with 1 pm stop at Duwamish Longhouse

WEATHER

Warmer today. Might get into the 80s.

