LABOR DAY 2020: West Seattle notes

(Sunday sunset – photo by Elaine Dale)

Good morning. Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

–Metro is on a Sunday schedule

–Water Taxis are not running

–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on a Sunday schedule

-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today

-Delridge RapidRide H project: No work today

-Check traffic cams here

POLITICS

-Citywide caravan urging City Council to override mayor’s budget-cuts veto starts with 1 pm stop at Duwamish Longhouse

WEATHER

Warmer today. Might get into the 80s.