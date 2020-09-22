HELPING: Got a bicycle you don’t need? Donation drive with West Seattle dropoff

If you have a no-longer-needed bicycle, here’s a chance to get it to someone who can use it:

350 Seattle is organizing a bike collection drive in collaboration with Bike Works now through September 26! We’re hoping to collect 200 bikes.

Why does this matter right now? Bikes provide pandemic-safe, low-cost, and climate-friendly transportation for essential workers and other people across Seattle. But right now, they’re in short supply; bike sales have soared, and many shops only have expensive bikes left. This means that many of the people that need them most can’t get their hands on them. Each year, Bike Works fixes up thousands of bikes and distributes them across Southeast Seattle. Through bike giveaways and youth programs, Bike Works aims to make cycling accessible, affordable, and welcoming to people of all backgrounds, abilities, and incomes.

What are the logistics? We’re hosting drop-off sites in West Seattle, South Seattle, Capitol Hill, Magnolia, Phinney Ridge, Ballard, the U-District, Northeast Seattle, and Woodinville on Saturday, September 26 (and most of the sites will also be open the week before). To donate follow this link, and someone will contact you with more information about where to drop off your bikes or bike gear: http://bit.ly/350SBikeDrive. And, please feel free to share this form with friends, family, and neighbors that have bikes or bike gear to donate.