HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT: Online Town Hall & more

(American Constellation passing The Arroyos while headed from Tacoma to Anacortes this morning – photographed by Chris Frankovich)

As noted last night, some smoke has shown up again. But forecasters insist we will NOT be dealing with bad air quality – nothing worse than a dip into “moderate.” In the meantime, here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

THE MISSING PIECE OPENS: First day for the new game café. (35th/Roxbury)

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETINGS: After the introduction of the mayor’s proposal Tuesday, the council begins its meetings as the Select Budget Committee. First meeting of the day – outlining the process, and presenting the plan – is under way ; then, department presentations begin with a 2 pm session. It’s all streamed via Seattle Channel; the agenda for both sessions, with document links, is here.

ICE CREAM TRUCK ON GENESEE HILL: Across from GH Elementary, the PTA is hosting the Full Tilt Ice Cream truck, selling $6 cones to help their school-supply drive. 3-6 pm. (50th/Dakota).

BURRITOS FOR LAFAYETTE: Another PTA fundraiser – this one for Lafayette Elementary, 4-8 pm, at Chipotle in The Junction. (4730 California SW)

TOWN HALL: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is hosting her first one since April, online 5:30-7:30 pm tonight – first hour on public safety, featuring Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman, second hour on the West Seattle Bridge. It’ll be streamed live on YouTube; RSVP via this form to get the link for asking questions.