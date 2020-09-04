BACK TO SCHOOL: First day, online, off to a slow start for Seattle Public Schools

Thanks to the Seattle Public Schools employee who asked us to let students/families know that if they’re having connectivity trouble, it’s not their issue – it’s the district’s. We’ve confirmed this with SPS, whose spokesperson Tim Robinson replied with this statement:

We are currently experiencing slow internet and learning platform access due to the high volume of traffic this morning. This has resulted in disruption of service on district issued laptops. Our technology teams are actively working the issues. We will update this alert when we have a resolution. – Department of Technology Services

Our tipster had a suggestion for families: “Please reassure your kids that this has nothing to do with their devices, or your home network. Tell them to do the best they can, SPS is working on it.”