BACK TO SCHOOL: First day, online, off to a slow start for Seattle Public Schools

September 4, 2020
Thanks to the Seattle Public Schools employee who asked us to let students/families know that if they’re having connectivity trouble, it’s not their issue – it’s the district’s. We’ve confirmed this with SPS, whose spokesperson Tim Robinson replied with this statement:

We are currently experiencing slow internet and learning platform access due to the high volume of traffic this morning. This has resulted in disruption of service on district issued laptops. Our technology teams are actively working the issues. We will update this alert when we have a resolution.

– Department of Technology Services

Our tipster had a suggestion for families: “Please reassure your kids that this has nothing to do with their devices, or your home network. Tell them to do the best they can, SPS is working on it.”

  • Madison mom September 4, 2020 (11:07 am)
    I want to say thank you to my kids teachers who are starting off strong and cheerful.   So far my 5th grader and 7th grader have had a great start.  We knew it was going to be bumpy but our kid’s teachers are staying positive.

    • Caleigh- SPS teacher September 4, 2020 (11:20 am)
      Thank you so much for saying this!!! I know this is not the ideal way to start the year, but teachers are giving it their all right now! It warms my heart that you are having a good experience!

  • MacJ September 4, 2020 (11:38 am)
    Doing IT in this kind of circumstance is so hard. Limited resources, hard deadlines, varying levels of technical knowledge, unknown home network performance. Cheers to the teachers and district IT putting in the work!

  • Melissa A September 4, 2020 (11:39 am)
    My daughter had a great experience at Madison as a 6th grader today! The teaching staff and counselors have been responsive and caring during this difficult time for all of us. Thank you! We appreciate it.

  • skeeter September 4, 2020 (11:52 am)
    Parent of a SPS 4th grader here.  We can talk all we want about distance
    learning and online tools and best practices for remote learning.  But all we’re really doing is throwing 25
    kids into a chatroom where they post emojis and memes.  I don’t blame kids, parents, or teachers  we’re all trying our best.  I blame Covid.  But if we’re being honest, curriculum-based
    learning for any child under the age of 12 will not happen until we get our
    children back in the classroom.   

  • np September 4, 2020 (12:04 pm)
    We thought both the orientation and the first day were really nice! My student feels supported and very excited to be back in school. The student laptop didn’t load but we switched to another device and that did work right away.

  • WS parent September 4, 2020 (12:08 pm)
    They are trying but this is not going to work for the whole year. Please let’s work towards an in person plan by Christmas and hold the district to that. Our kids were meant for in person play and instruction, not zoom fatigue. If schools can host childcare at their facilities and private schools are back in person (along with all day cares) what are we waiting for?!

    • Anne September 4, 2020 (12:19 pm)
      We are waiting for a vaccine. 

    • WSB September 4, 2020 (12:27 pm)
      Just to be clear, if you missed all our recent coverage, there are no local independent schools with all-in-person-like-the-pre-pandemic-days plans. Those that have some in-person learning are doing it outdoors and/or in very small, distanced groups.

