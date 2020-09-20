WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arrest; mail theft; package taken

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch:
ARREST NEAR JUNCTION: We’ve received some questions about this incident a little over an hour ago just southwest of The Junction, in the 46th/Edmunds/Erskine vicinity. One neighbor says police were dealing with a man who was “yelling.” Radio communication indicates he was accused of violating a court order, and was eventually arrested.
MAIL THEFT: From Kelsey:
Around 7 am this morning, 2 guys were seen breaking into mailboxes in Fauntleroy. There was a woman driver. We were able to get a picture of just the car and license plate. Please keep your eyes out for this vehicle. We are filing a police report. The car is an older red Honda lic # BRV—.
PACKAGE TAKEN: From Sarah:
I wanted to share a video of someone stealing a package off our front porch at 12:13am 9/20 (8100 block of 31st Ave). Wanted to share in case anyone recognizes the sweatshirt, etc. Package can be replaced, just wanted to get the description out there of this person, will also file a police report.
