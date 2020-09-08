CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 9/8 roundup

Post-holiday virus-crisis news:

NO NEW KING COUNTY OR STATE NUMBERS: Atop the Public Health daily-summary dashboard: “Due to power outages impacting the Washington State Dept. of Health, King County’s data is incomplete today, and the Daily Dashboard will not be updated today. We aim to update the dashboards tomorrow.” The state has this explanation: “DOH operations were severely impacted by windstorm damage and many services were unavailable this afternoon, including the DOH website and phones. Given the interruptions, DOH was not able to update COVID-19 data today.”

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 27.4 million cases worldwide, 6.3 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: For the weekly update on the statewide situation, watch the media briefing with the state’s COVID-19 response leaders tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm; it’ll be streamed here.

SCHOOL-REOPENING UPDATE THURSDAY: 3 pm Thursday, the Seattle Public Schools board will get an update on how remote reopening’s going – the agenda shows how to watch.

