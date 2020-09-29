CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 9/29 roundup

Tonight’s toplines, as we start the eighth month of the pandemic response:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*22,263 people have tested positive, 51 more than yesterday’s total

*758 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,369 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*435,194 people have been tested, 1,052 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 21,590/753/2,337/(unavailable).

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 33.5 million cases worldwide, 7.1 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

PROPERTY TAXES: From King County:

Seniors, people with disabilities, and others with qualifying conditions who applied for property tax exemptions or deferrals but are still waiting for a determination will be able to extend payments until January 31, 2021. Affected property owners will be contacted, and will need to notify the Assessor’s Office via the web at kingcounty.gov/taxreliefextension, call 206-296-3920 or email exemptions.extension@kingcounty.gov to opt in to this program. The statutory deadline of November 2 remains in effect for all other property taxpayers.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: Want to hear firsthand what state health officials are saying about the pandemic? You can watch tomorrow’s weekly briefing live at 2 pm here.

