Another COVID cancellation: Admiral District trick-or-treating

One month before Halloween, The Admiral District has this announcement:

Admiral District merchants of West Seattle regret to announce that the annual “Trick-or-Treating” event for 2020 has been cancelled. While this longstanding Admiral neighborhood tradition has grown in popularity each year, and continues to be a West Seattle family favorite, the safety of our neighbors comes first. COVID-19 continues to impact families and businesses in the West Seattle community. Admiral District businesses have implemented CDC and King County recommended guidelines during this time. Thank you to all of you who have continued to support our establishments during the pandemic. We are still here, and we appreciate your business.

Trick or treating in the Admiral District has been 100% volunteer-supported by the businesses operating near the intersection of Admiral and California Ave SW for over 20 years. We look forward to bringing this longstanding tradition back to our neighbors in 2021.

Thanks for your support.

The Admiral District