WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Traffic, tide, online services, more…

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

We start our Sunday list with two traffic reminders:

SYLVAN WAY ROAD WORK: 9 am-4 pm, SDOT crews are scheduled to be out doing tree work, with traffic down to one lane at times.

1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE NORTHBOUND CLOSURES: Tonight, 10 pm-5 am, the third week of deck-replacement work begins on the 1st Avenue South Bridge’s northbound side, which will fully close. (The West Seattle low bridge is open to all 9 pm-5 am, so that’s your alternative.) Full details here.

Now, the list of online church services:

ADMIRAL UCC: Today’s worship video is viewable here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Online worship will be viewable here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Service info is here, plus 11 am fellowship via Zoom, 6 pm all-church prayer and 7 pm evening worship (info on home page).

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy will be here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service is viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (In-person Saturday Masses have been added – registration required.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Viewable on YouTube: All-Ages Sunday School at 10 am, Morning Prayer at 10:15 am (here’s today’s bulletin), Kids’ Club at 11:30 am.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 9 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information’s here.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online worship at 6 pm; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today/tonight:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.1 feet at 10:41 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP 2ND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL: 2 pm, the monthly meeting for updates and questions about the city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle. Community welcome – two ways to connect:

–This link

-By phone, 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 858 5523 4269

Password: 9701

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)