WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V; license-plate thefts

Two reader reports:

STOLEN CAR: From John: “We had a 1999 red Honda CR-V stolen in the last day from SW Stevens St and 46th Ave SW. License BHY9500.” If you see it, call 911.

STOLEN LICENSE PLATES: From Leah, who says this all happened on 40th SW between Edmunds and Hudson:

My daughter’s car had the license plate stolen late evening on 7/31. She has an AZ plate only on the back with tabs expiring in 11/2020.

I talked with a neighbor a few days ago who was outside while I was walking my dog and mentioned his back plate was missing and asked if it was stolen. He said yes and said it was an out of state plate (didn’t say which state) but said the tabs were expired because he was trying to sell it. I told him about my daughter’s stolen plates and told him to report to SPD …

While walking our dog this morning, we saw another car parked that had both plates missing which my daughter says she saw last night with both plates still on. Looks like the car of a student from out of state (parking pass for Warren Wilson College-NC).

This now makes three cars with stolen plates on the same street.