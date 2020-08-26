WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen computer with irreplaceable memories

From Megan, who says this happened near California/Lander:

I came to my car this afternoon to have found it broken into. The only thing of note in the car was a black Dell desktop computer. I had planned to take it in to the computer repair shop on California to get past the lock screen—it was my deceased father’s and almost everything I have left of him (photos, documents, etc.) may now be lost forever. If someone comes across such a desktop with the lock name “Steve” or “Steve Scott,” please help me recover this computer. I am filing a report with the police and it can be turned in or notified there if something suspicious comes up.