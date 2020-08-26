West Seattle, Washington

27 Thursday

70℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen computer with irreplaceable memories

August 26, 2020 6:34 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

From Megan, who says this happened near California/Lander:

I came to my car this afternoon to have found it broken into. The only thing of note in the car was a black Dell desktop computer. I had planned to take it in to the computer repair shop on California to get past the lock screen—it was my deceased father’s and almost everything I have left of him (photos, documents, etc.) may now be lost forever. If someone comes across such a desktop with the lock name “Steve” or “Steve Scott,” please help me recover this computer. I am filing a report with the police and it can be turned in or notified there if something suspicious comes up.

We’ll add the report # when we get it but in the meantime, if you find it or have some other lead, please let us know and we’ll connect you with Megan.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen computer with irreplaceable memories"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.