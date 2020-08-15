WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Low-bridge datapoints from Councilmember Herbold’s weekly update

(Reader photo)

Two datapoints about the low bridge are part of City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s weekly newsletter. First, its traffic volume, graphed over six months, early February to early August:

Second, an update on low-bridge maritime-traffic openings:

According to SDOT, the lower bridge has opened 858 times through the end of July: 757 times for marine traffic, and 101 times for maintenance, testing or aborted openings. The most common operator is Broughton and Beckwith; openings last an average of 12 minutes; 357 openings occurred during peak travel hours. I asked SDOT about openings in 2019. For the entire year, there were 1390 openings for marine traffic, 502 during peak travel hours, and 371 times for maintenance, testing or aborted openings. The Coast Guard currently uses a “standard of care” that asks mariners to voluntarily limit their requests for openings during peak travel hours. 502 openings during peak travel hours for the entire year of 2019, as compared to 357 openings during peak travel hours through July of this year, has led me to make additional inquiries of SDOT of whether or not the Coast Guard is using the “standard of care” as intended.

As we’ve reported here over the years, the city has repeatedly tried and failed to get low-bridge openings curtailed or even canceled during peak times. Meantime, the West Seattle Bridge update in Herbold’s newsletter also includes traffic data for other routes as well as noting two meetings next Wednesday – the Community Task Force (noon) and the council’s Transportation Committee, talking about bridge funding (no published agenda yet).