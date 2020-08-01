West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

67℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Junction road work

August 1, 2020 10:51 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

10:51 AM: Thanks for the tip: SW Alaska is closed between 44th and California right now for road repair work. No advance announcement, so we don’t know exactly what they’re doing or how long it’ll take, but we’re headed over to check.

11:05 AM: This work is closing the westbound side of SW Alaska in that block but NOT the eastbound side. The crew, from SDOT, says it’s scheduled road-repair work and will take much of today, with plans to continue next Saturday (we’ll check with SDOT Monday to narrow that down).

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Junction road work"

  • Scott Caldwell August 1, 2020 (11:20 am)
    Reply

    Glad to see this.  I’ve been thinking lately that we don’t have quite enough road work going on these days. [snark]

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.