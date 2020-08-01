TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Junction road work

10:51 AM: Thanks for the tip: SW Alaska is closed between 44th and California right now for road repair work. No advance announcement, so we don’t know exactly what they’re doing or how long it’ll take, but we’re headed over to check.

11:05 AM: This work is closing the westbound side of SW Alaska in that block but NOT the eastbound side. The crew, from SDOT, says it’s scheduled road-repair work and will take much of today, with plans to continue next Saturday (we’ll check with SDOT Monday to narrow that down).