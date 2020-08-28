TODAY/TONIGHT: 2 Friday notes

Two notes for today:

NEW WEST SEATTLE TESTING SITE: As noted in our nightly virus-crisis roundups, today is the first day for the city’s new COVID-19 testing site, which is at Southwest Athletic Complex (despite the city calling it “Chief Sealth High School,” it’s not at the school, it’s across the street, 2801 SW Thistle). Appointments can be booked online here.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Nancy‘s weekly announcement:

Please join us to show support for Black and Brown friends, family, and neighbors, to #SayTheirNames, and to remember that people are still suffering injustice. Sadly we have a new name to add to the rolls, that of Jacob Blake. We welcome people to come and discuss why we support Black Lives Matter, and to discuss what defunding the police means and what it might look like.

What: BLM and #SayTheirNames

When: Friday, August 28th, from 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Please remember to wear your masks!