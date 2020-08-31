SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USCGC Healy’s early return

Thanks to Stewart L. for the photo. Seen in Elliott Bay this morning, that’s the U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker USCGC Healy (WAGB-20), making an early return home. As announced by the USCG earlier this month, the Healy had to return for repairs after an August 18th electrical fire. It was off Alaska at the time, en route “to ensure national security and conduct science operations in the Arctic.” No one was hurt. The Healy is one of only two USCG icebreakers; construction of a new one is expected to start next year at a shipyard in Mississippi.