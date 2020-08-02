PROTEST: Evening March in West Seattle again, in Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s neighborhood

(WSB photo)

9:44 PM: The Evening March – a group that protests somewhere in Seattle every night – is back in West Seattle for the fourth time in 10 nights. They’ve gone to the homes of Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Lorena González and County Executive Dow Constantine; all three came out to talk with the group. This time they’re in North Delridge, talking with Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who chairs the Select Budget Committee, which meets again tomorrow morning to continue discussing police-budget cuts.

10:21 PM: They’re still talking with her – you can see it live here. The protest leaders expressed disappointment that the council isn’t proposing a full 50 percent cut for this year; Mosqueda says they’re trying to do what they can but it does not seem possible, while she has reminded them that the budget cycle for next year starts in six weeks.