Wondering when the Blue Angels are arriving in Seattle for Seafair’s 2025 Air Show?

(Blue Angels and West Seattle, photographed from Queen Anne last year by Monica Zaborac)

Yes, it’s that time of year, already. The Blue Angels are based at nearby Boeing Field while in Seattle for the Seafair Air Show, so we usually publish info about their schedule for those who want to be forewarned, whatever the reason. Usually one jet arrives early for media and dignitary ride-alongs, but the main group arrival has been announced by Seafair as around 1:30-2 pm on Wednesday (July 30). Their practice shows will be Thursday and Friday (July 31-August 1), and their official shows as part of Seafair’s big weekend will be Saturday and Sunday, August 2-3. This year they’ll be the airshow finale both days so they’re not scheduled to fly until around 3:35 pm. The Museum of Flight is having its annual Jet Blast Bash both days (admission is charged unless you’re a member) and that will include a view of the runway as they take off, but they’re not parking the jets out in the open south of the museum any more – they’ll be elsewhere at Boeing Field, where Seafair is selling tickets to their famous “walkdown” ceremonies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.