No, the tsunami alert from the Russian earthquake does NOT include West Seattle

Since several people have asked about this, we’re writing one of those “here’s what’s NOT happening” stories about the tsunami alert that followed the 8.7 magnitude Russian earthquake four hours ago. The alert covers the open-ocean coast and part of the North Sound, but NOT us down here in central Puget Sound. You can find out more through the National Weather Service‘s website – for one, it has a map clearly showing the areas covered by the alert. And if you click through to alert details like these, you’ll see that even in the areas that might be affected, it’s not the cliché wall of water. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be dangerous – currents and surges are often what bring the danger.