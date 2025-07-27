VIDEO: Justin Davis swims from Bremerton to Alki Point as Northwest Open Water Swimming Association starts marathon season

(Photo courtesy Northwest Open Water Swimming Association)
That’s Justin Davis, right after he completed what the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association calls the Amy Hiland Swim, Bremerton to Alki Point, this afternoon, as previewed here earlier this week. Supporters were there to cheer his achievement:
(Video by Chris Hasse, courtesy NOWSA)
We didn’t make it to the rocky shore of Alki Point until shortly after Justin arrived (and then left), so we didn’t get to talk with him, but Amanda Winans of NOWSA was there and told us that Justin – in his first official marathon swim – set the unofficial course record, 3:52:16, and is the first male swimmer to solo the 10.4-mile route. Also there was Chelsea Lee, who as also mentioned in our story earlier this week is preparing for a marathon swim, planning to cross the Strait of Juan de Fuca – also 10.4 miles – this Friday or Saturday, depending on the wind forecast. She is exuberantly excited about the swim. They’re all members of the Notorious Alki Swimmers, the open-water swimmers often seen in Elliott Bay right off the beach.
| 0 COMMENTS