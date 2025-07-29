WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Avalon response; guns, drugs found in DUI arrest

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

AVALON RESPONSE: For those wondering about the police response a short time ago on Avalon, radio exchanges indicate SPD has just detained someone believed to be a person who they’d been looking for in connection with a SODO homicide case from two weeks ago. More information expected later.

GUNS, DRUGS FOUND IN DUI ARREST: From an SPD announcement this afternoon:

(Today) at about 12:15 a.m., patrol officers found a 37-year-old man passed out inside of a running vehicle in the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue SW. Officers safely removed him from the vehicle and arrested him for driving under the influence. While investigating, police saw suspected narcotics inside of the truck. Police applied for a search warrant and it was approved by a judge. Officers searched the truck and recovered narcotics, scales, and a firearm. (Seattle Police photo) Officers transported the suspect to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Once completed, officers booked him into the King County Jail for [investigation of] multiple crimes including DUI, Ignition Interlock Violation, Possession with Intent to Deliver narcotics, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The suspect, a convicted felon, is prohibited from having guns.

He’s still in jail at this hour; checking local court records, his cases in the past five years involve primarily stolen cars and unlawful gun possession.