HEALTH ALERT: Shellfish toxin detected on West Seattle shores too

Earlier this week, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced that paralytic shellfish poison had been detected on Vashon Island shores. Now it’s expanded further north to West Seattle beaches, so the department sent this warning:

Paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) has been detected at unsafe levels from the north point of Alki Beach in Seattle south to Dash Point State Park in Federal Way, as well as along all of the beaches on the eastern shores of Vashon-Maury Island, including Quartermaster Harbor.

As a result, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has closed these shores to recreational shellfish harvesting. For beaches in these affected areas that are already closed year-round to shellfish harvesting, this notice serves as an added health warning. This closure is an expansion of the PSP recreational shellfish harvesting restriction announced on July 23, which included Quartermaster Harbor only. People should always check the DOH shellfish safety website before harvesting shellfish.

Working with partners, Public Health – Seattle & King County is posting advisory signs at beaches warning people to not collect shellfish. This announcement applies only to recreational shellfish. Commercial shellfish harvesting sites are monitored and regulated separately. Commercial shellfish harvesters should check the advisory status on DOH’s Commercial Shellfish Map Viewer.

Species of shellfish affected

The closure includes all species of shellfish including clams, geoduck, scallops, mussels, oysters, snails and other invertebrates; the closure does not include crab or shrimp. Crabmeat is not known to contain the PSP toxin, but the guts can contain unsafe levels. To be safe, clean crab thoroughly and discard the guts (“butter”).

What’s the risk?

Anyone who eats PSP-contaminated shellfish is at risk for illness and death. PSP poisoning is caused by eating shellfish containing this potent neurotoxin. A naturally occurring marine organism produces the toxin. The toxin is not destroyed by cooking or freezing.

A person cannot determine if PSP toxin is present by visual inspection of the water or shellfish. For this reason, the term “red tide” is misleading and inaccurate. PSP can only be detected by laboratory testing.

Symptoms of PSP

Symptoms of PSP usually begin 30-60 minutes after eating the contaminated shellfish but may take several hours. Symptoms are generally mild, and begin with numbness or tingling of the face, arms, and legs. This is followed by headache, dizziness, nausea, and loss of muscle coordination. Sometimes a floating sensation occurs. In cases of severe poisoning, muscle paralysis and respiratory failure occur, and in these cases, death may occur in 2 to 25 hours.

If symptoms are mild, call your health care provider or Washington Poison Center (800-222-1222), and Public Health (206-296-4774). If symptoms are severe, call 911 or have someone take you to the emergency room immediately.

Always check before harvesting shellfish

Recreational shellfish harvesting can be closed at any time for multiple reasons, including rising levels of PSP or pollution. Therefore, harvesters are advised to call the DOH Biotoxin Hotline at 800-562-5632 or visit DOH’s shellfish safety website before harvesting shellfish anywhere in Puget Sound.