FOLLOWUP: Motorcyclist recovering after West Seattle crash, expressing gratitude

(Reader photo)

We reported briefly on that collision at 35th/Avalon this past Tuesday night. It sent motorcyclist TerRon Dawson to the hospital with a broken pelvis, we learned via comments. Readers asked about a chance to contribute to his recovery, so his former wife Emily Dawson, shown below wth TerRon and their children, set up this crowdfunding page.

Emily said in email to WSB – as noted on the page – that TerRon, who works as a contractor, also is expressing gratitude: