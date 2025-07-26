FOLLOWUP: Motorcyclist recovering after West Seattle crash, expressing gratitude

We reported briefly on that collision at 35th/Avalon this past Tuesday night. It sent motorcyclist TerRon Dawson to the hospital with a broken pelvis, we learned via comments. Readers asked about a chance to contribute to his recovery, so his former wife Emily Dawson, shown below wth TerRon and their children, set up this crowdfunding page.
Emily said in email to WSB – as noted on the page – that TerRon, who works as a contractor, also is expressing gratitude:
TerRon wanted to especially mention that he was thankful for the show of community during his accident. He said there was an off-duty firefighter who helped hold his head steady and gave words of comfort, and there were many others who helped gather his things that had scattered in the accident like his backpack and boots. He really appreciated everyone’s help.
