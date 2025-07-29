MUSIC: Where to enjoy free outdoor concerts in West Seattle two of the next three nights

This Thursday and Friday nights, hundreds of people will be enjoying free outdoor concerts in West Seattle, as one summer series ends and another begins. And if you love classic oldies – both are tribute concerts!
(WSB photo, last year’s Hamilton Viewpoint AMP crowd)
THURSDAY – ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Thursday night, Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW) is where to be for the third and final concert in this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks series, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association (with community co-sponsors including WSB). Bring your own chair, blanket, picnic dinner, etc., for the 6:30 pm show by The Flaming Pies (a tribute to The Beatles). And if you can, also bring nonperishable food for the donation drives ANA’s been hosting throughout the series.
(WSB file photo)
FRIDAY – SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: For the first four Friday nights in August, Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW; WSB sponsor) invites community members to join Mount residents on the south side of the main building for a 6 pm concert. First up, this Friday (August 1), is Danny Vernon, performing The Illusion of Elvis. Bring your own chair or blanket for this show too, and if you want to bring your own dinner, that’s welcome, but you also have the option of buying a barbecue dinner The Mount will be serving up starting at 5:30 pm. For The Mount’s full series slate, see our calendar listing.
