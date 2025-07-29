MUSIC: Where to enjoy free outdoor concerts in West Seattle two of the next three nights

This Thursday and Friday nights, hundreds of people will be enjoying free outdoor concerts in West Seattle, as one summer series ends and another begins. And if you love classic oldies – both are tribute concerts!

(WSB photo, last year’s Hamilton Viewpoint AMP crowd)

THURSDAY – ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Thursday night, Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW) is where to be for the third and final concert in this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks series, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association (with community co-sponsors including WSB). Bring your own chair, blanket, picnic dinner, etc., for the 6:30 pm show by The Flaming Pies (a tribute to The Beatles). And if you can, also bring nonperishable food for the donation drives ANA’s been hosting throughout the series.