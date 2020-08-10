West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach closing enforcement patrols to be restored

August 10, 2020 9:46 am
(WSB photo, Thursday night)

9:46 AM: You’ll recall that last week, the Southwest Precinct‘s commander announced that Seattle Parks would cover the costs of having three officers on overtime be at Alki Thursdays through Saturdays to help enforce the 9:30 pm closing time. After one night – last Thursday – this was suspended, because, Capt. Kevin Grossman said, transferring money between departments would need council approval. We went immediately to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office to find out what was being done about this; Friday afternoon, her legislative assistant Newell Aldrich told us they were awaiting more information from Parks because the situation was “complicated.” This morning, Aldrich has just updated us: “We heard from the City Budget Office that Parks will contract with off-duty officers hired through Seattle’s Finest to do the closing of Alki Beach and Don Armeni boat ramp at night. Parks has the resources and appropriation authority to pay for this work.” We are inquiring with Parks to find out how soon this will start.

10:14 AM: Seattle’s Finest, as noted in comments, is one of multiple companies through which off-duty officers freelance; here’s a link. Meantime, we just heard back from Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin, who says details, such as when this will start, are still being worked out.

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach closing enforcement patrols to be restored"

  • Guy August 10, 2020 (9:50 am)
    Seattle’s Finest…eww!!

    • WSB August 10, 2020 (10:12 am)
      Just in case you aren’t aware – and I will add this in an update above – Seattle’s Finest is the name of the company.
      https://www.seafinest.com/

      There are a number of such companies – another one, for example, has a contract with WSDOT to provide traffic control at the Fauntleroy ferry dock.

  • emy August 10, 2020 (10:02 am)
    YES! Great news! Now let’s get some neighborhood patrols too to quell the civil unrest, car theft, prowling, gang shootings AND fireworks #BackTheBlue #DefendThePolice

