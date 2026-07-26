WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 27 options!

(Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook – photo by Bob Burns)

Here are the two-dozen-plus happenings on today’s event list, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: New listing, but not a new group! 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is running from Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) today, 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

RICE, BEANS, AND HAPPINESS POP-UP: 10 am-2 pm at Milpa Masa (34th/Webster).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in summer produce-and-products season, 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT-RAIL PLANNING: As noted in our report, two city departments are scheduled to be at the Farmers’ Market today to talk with you about West Seattle neighborhood planning in connection with the light-rail project.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, check out the returning weekly summertime party behind Carmilia’s (enter through 4528 California SW)! 10 am-3 pm. Food, vendors, music.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Back at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

FISHER SCONE TRUCK: After rolling in the Seafair Torchlight Parade last night as shown in our photo abpve, the Fisher Scone truck (think state-fair treats) is scheduled to be at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) today.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

FREE COMMUNITY CLASS: 10:30 am at The Summerland (4411 California SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

MAKERS MARKET & BEER GARDEN: Shop and sip! Second of two days at Super Deli Mart (35th/Barton), 11 am-6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is for sunny and 70+ so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

BE A HUB HELPER: 1-3 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), come for free fun training that will get you ready to help your family and neighborhood in case of catastrophe, and to participate in the August 15 quake drill with other volunteers.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (& MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), gather to chat and get your beverage, 3 pm, discuss this month’s title, “Howards End.”

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm, twice-monthly trivia hosted by Morgue Anne at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), free, all ages.

‘THE EVOLVING MAN’: Monthly group gathering at Inner Alchemy Studio & Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), 5 pm.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30 pm at Bethany Church West Seattle (8600 9th SW) – just show up!

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!