FOLLOWUP: First night for extra police at Alki Beach closing time

We went to Alki to check on the extra police announced for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, starting tonight. They had a quiet, chilly night for their first run backing up Parks crews at the 9:30 pm closing time. We got there around 9:10, when the officers and Parks crews made a sweep to warn the few beachgoers on hand that closing time was approaching.

Though illegal beach fires have been a huge problem for weeks, none were in evidence when we got there. When 9:30 closing time arrived, the two vehicles headed eastbound:

Alki is officially closed. Almost no one here anyway. Sgt. tells us a couple fires were extinguished earlier. pic.twitter.com/wb45u0Oo1V — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) August 7, 2020

We also checked Don Armeni around 9:45, and officers were there too, with a congregation of cars that looked to be gearing up to leave. The extra officers are only slated to be on duty until 11; we’ll be listening to see what happens after that.