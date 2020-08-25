CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 8/25 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic-related toplines:

KING COUNTY’S NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*18,877 people have tested positive, up 53 from yesterday’s total

*712 people have died, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*2,198 people have been hospitalized, up 16 from yesterday’s total

*344,954 people have been tested, up 1,376 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 17.980/696/2,115/327,109.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: For an update on the statewide situation, watch the weekly media briefing with the state’s COVID-19 response leaders tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm; it’ll be streamed here.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING: With the new site at Southwest Athletic Complex opening Friday, you should be able to make an appointment starting tomorrow – when the link appears on this city webpage.

NEED FOOD? This week, 2-5 pm Friday is when you can drive up or walk up to get a free box of food at Food Lifeline‘s HQ (815 S. 96th).

