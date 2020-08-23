CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 8/23 roundup

Here what’s new as the virus crisis continues:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*18,678 people have tested positive, up 108 from yesterday’s total

*708 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,155 people have been hospitalized, up 5 from yesterday’s total

*339,194 people have been tested, up 797 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 17,643/687/2,096/319,046.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 23.3 million cases and more than 807,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NEW WEST SEATTLE TESTING SITE OPENS THIS WEEK: As announced by the mayor back on Thursday, Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) will become a new COVID-19 testing site. Starting Wednesday, this page should give you the opportunity to make an appointment for Friday or beyond.

FIVE MONTHS AGO: Looking back to March 23rd – it was the night the governor announced the stay-home order. (Also the night the West Seattle Bridge shut down – but that’s the topic of tonight’s NEXT story.)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!