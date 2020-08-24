NEED FOOD? Seattle Public Schools student-meal program changes

Throughout the summer, Seattle Public Schools has continued to offer student meals for pickup at some local campuses and for delivery via some school-bus routes. Starting today, the district has cut back on the bus deliveries. Now there’s just one bus route in West Seattle for meal delivery – this one. The 11 am-1 pm weekday pickups availability continues at West Seattle Elementary, Denny International Middle School, Chief Sealth International and West Seattle High Schools. The district says it’s working to add more sites soon – the meals are available at 26 schools around the city now, and they’re hoping to expand to 40.
