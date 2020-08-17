CORONAVIRUS: Monday 8/17 roundup

Here are tonight’s toplines in the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*17,824 people have tested positive, 181 more than yesterday’s total

*691 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*2,109 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*322,766 people have been tested, 3,720 more than yesterday’s total*

One week ago, the totals were 16,749/676/2,043/337,664.

TESTING TOTALS DISCLAIMER: For the fifth day, the county’s daily summary includes this:

On Aug. 13, the state Department of Health provided an updated negative test total which is part of our daily outbreak summary. In this update, the negative test total for King County was reduced by 38,191. The current number of tests reflects the number of unique individuals tested. We hope to update our counts to also include the number of tests performed by the week of 8/17. Please note that this issue primarily affects negative lab results over the last several weeks, but does not impact the total number of positive tests.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEW START DATE: Seattle Public Schools announced tonight that the new school year will start two days later – September 4th – for most students.

REOPENING TOMORROW: Tuesday’s the first day the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is welcoming members back to its Triangle facility. In case you missed last week’s announcement:

We are excited to welcome you back to the West Seattle YMCA beginning Tuesday, August 18, by reservation. In accordance with the Governor’s Safe Start guidelines, we have adjusted available services, the maximum branch capacity, and sanitization requirements to ensure your safety and that of our staff. Please see (here) for details on what you can expect when you return to the Y. Fauntleroy YMCA will remain closed to continue to serve our summer camp families. In the meantime, we want you to know that we sincerely appreciate you for staying with us, and we can’t wait to see you soon!

