ALSO NEXT WEEKEND: Kitten-adoption event

Got room in your heart and home for a furry friend? The announcement is from Friends of the Animals Foundation – note the pre-application requirement:

Friends of the Animals Foundation will have rescued kittens ready for adoption at our West Seattle outdoor garden adoption event August 22nd (4-7 pm) and 23rd (10 am-1 pm). Kittens have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

In order to help keep our volunteers and adopters safe, the event is by invitation only with applications approved in advance. Please email us at info@fafseattle.org for an application and more information.