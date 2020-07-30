WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 3 for today/tonight

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Three events for today:

DEMONSTRATION: The twice-weekly streetcorner sign-holding demonstrations in support of Black lives and ending systemic racism continue today, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, organized by Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge.

RECONNECT WEST SEATTLE: If you haven’t answered the bridge-closure-related survey(s) yet and have questions, SDOT has one more “virtual office hour” online tonight for you to drop in, 6:30-7:30 pm – find the connection info here.

ORCA TALK: The Whale Trail invites you to “Celebrate Springer,” the orphaned orca rescued in nearby waters nearly 20 years ago, now a mom herself. 7 pm tonight online, free but registration is required – our preview explains how.