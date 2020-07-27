ORCA TALK: The Whale Trail’s first online presentation Thursday

(2002 photo by Mark Sears)

Just announced by The Whale Trail executive director Donna Sandstrom:

We’re hosting our first virtual Orca Talk! We think the world needs a hopeful story right now. What better story than Springer’s?

Springer (A73) is an orphaned orca who was spotted near Seattle in January 2002—lost, alone, and 300 miles away from home. Six months later she was rescued, rehabilitated, and returned to her pod. Today she is thriving, tending her two calves.It’s the first—and so far only—successful orca rehabilitation and reunion in history.

Please join us for a special Zoom presentation of Springer’s story, as told by members of her team. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion/Q&A. Panelists will include Bob Lohn, Joe Scordino, Kathy Fletcher, Suzie Hall (OrcaLab), and others. Prepare to be inspired!

What: Celebrate Springer 2020! Presentation and Q&A

When: Thursday, July 30th, 7 PM to 8:15 PM PST

Cost: Free! (Donations gladly accepted.)

Preregistration is required. Sign up here.

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Space is limited – sign up now!

(2018 photo by Caitlin Birdsall, OceanWise)

P.S. Springer, Spirit and Storm recently returned to Johnstone Strait and were filmed at the rubbing beaches by OrcaLab on Explore.org. Watch a clip here and live cameras here.