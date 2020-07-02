WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pickup recovered; bike stolen again; package taken

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

PICKUP QUICKLY RECOVERED: The report and photo are from Michael:

I placed a 911 call this morning for a vehicle theft in progress at 35th and Graham. It was a white Ford pickup … Police recovered the vehicle in front of Providence Residence on 35th shortly after.

BIKE STOLEN AGAIN: From MD:

Please BOLO for my black single-speed beach cruiser w/high-rise handle bars and black fenders stolen last night. A couple weeks ago it was stolen and abandoned a couple blocks away. This time my search in the Alki area has not yet produced any result. It is probably abandoned somewhere within a couple miles as it is difficult/impossible to ride uphill. It is not worth much but in good mechanical condition and I used it daily. Thanks.

PACKAGE TAKEN: From Matt P: