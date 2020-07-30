WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: HPIC’s BLM banners stolen

The photo and report are from the Highland Park Improvement Club:

Please Help – Someone has stolen the BLM banners from the Highland Park Improvement Club fence – we have recovered half of them but are still searching for the rest. The piece we have was found around 14th & Thistle. Please email with any leads – hpic1919@gmail.com

HPIC is a nonprofit community organization headquartered in a century-old building at 12th and Holden, and has been busy even with the pandemic putting gatherings on hold, offering free food for families, among other things.