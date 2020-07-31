TRAFFIC ALERT: Sylvan Way work Sunday

SDOT crews will be back on Sylvan Way this Sunday, cutting more trees and other vegetation to improve visibility. The work is planned for 9 am to 4 pm and will include lane reductions; uniformed officers wiil be there to direct traffic. Meantime, SDOT has reiterated that radar-equipped speed-limit signs are on order – as first reported here last week – with four planned, to try to slow down speeders on the increasingly popular route for bridge-detour traffic.