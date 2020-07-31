TODAY: Seattle City Council considers police-budget cuts

Under way online, the Seattle City Council is meeting as the Select Budget Committee in two sessions today – one under way now, and a second session scheduled to start at 2 pm. After weeks of discussion, this afternoon is when councilmembers are considering specific Seattle Police-related amendments to this year’s budget. Those amendments finally started appearing in the system last night/this morning – here are the more than three dozen proposed SPD-related amendments:

After today’s discussions – which include other budget cuts too (here’s the full agenda packet), as the city deals with a nine-digit revenue loss because of the pandemic-sparked economic crunch – a final vote is expected next Monday morning. Contact info for the council is here.

P.S. To clarify, what the council is doing right now relates only to the 2020 (current) budget – an entirely separate process later this year will focus on next year’s budget, police and otherwise.